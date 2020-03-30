'Sell Laca, get him': Some Arsenal fans desperate for £55m man to be snapped up

Arsenal are said to be interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, and the transfer looks a real possibility now.

Arsenal fans are keen on the idea of signing Dayot Upamecano, after learning that his release clause continues to drop.

The Daily Mail have suggested that the centre-back has a clause in his contract which means that his asking price drops by £17 million every year.

Leipzig wanted £72 million for the Arsenal target last summer, but now can only bring in £55 million for him this time around.

And Arsenal fans feel that the powerful defender represents a great option at that price.

Sell laca,and get him — Mr No One (@aye_merchant) March 30, 2020

The more he plays, the better he gets, the cheaper he will be. Makes no sense. — David.99 (@Ewan86640012) March 30, 2020

The Arsenal urgently needs to start thinking about the more important issue of what shirt number does he get? He's already our player — Den (@DenReus11) March 30, 2020

He's apparently already had his dead turned by Barça... And they're seriously interested in him.

It's a wrap for Arsenal lol — Blanco (@AFC_Blanco) March 30, 2020

We will get him — SwarnyGooner (@GoonerSwarny) March 30, 2020

That isn't much money we can buy him — Aartete (@Aartete2) March 30, 2020

Upamecano is considered to be one of the very best defensive prospects in Europe and if he was to arrive at Arsenal he could be exactly what they need.

Upamecano not only possesses strength and speed, but he also is extremely comfortable on the ball.

The Leipzig defender could be the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, and would be an upgrade on their current defensive options.

Arsenal have struggled at the back this season, but if Upamecano was to arrive alongside William Saliba in the summer, they would surely be much tougher to break down next term.