Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Sell Laca, get him': Some Arsenal fans desperate for £55m man to be snapped up

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are said to be interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, and the transfer looks a real possibility now.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Arsenal fans are keen on the idea of signing Dayot Upamecano, after learning that his release clause continues to drop.

The Daily Mail have suggested that the centre-back has a clause in his contract which means that his asking price drops by £17 million every year.

 

Leipzig wanted £72 million for the Arsenal target last summer, but now can only bring in £55 million for him this time around.

And Arsenal fans feel that the powerful defender represents a great option at that price.

Upamecano is considered to be one of the very best defensive prospects in Europe and if he was to arrive at Arsenal he could be exactly what they need.

Upamecano not only possesses strength and speed, but he also is extremely comfortable on the ball.

The Leipzig defender could be the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, and would be an upgrade on their current defensive options.

Arsenal have struggled at the back this season, but if Upamecano was to arrive alongside William Saliba in the summer, they would surely be much tougher to break down next term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch