Rio Ferdinand says Arsenal should forget about signing £55m international

Tom Thorogood
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal should forget about signing Luka Jovic this summer in a Q&A Instagram post quoted by the Mirror.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid striker.

The Mirror (Match 29; Page 77) claims Arsenal will go in for him if he is available as they look for a potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alternative.

Ferdinand, however, suggests the Gunners focus their intentions elsewhere.

“He is someone who could add something to Arsenal but I don't think Arsenal need a player in that position. Arsenal need centre-halves,” Ferdinand explained.

“Why are they going for Jovic when they need to be looking at centre-halves? Arsenal is a fantastic club, what a club. But they need to get it right in other areas of the pitch.”

 

Jovic cost Real Madrid £55 million from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

The 22-year-old Serb, however, has struggled to get going in the Spanish capital, scoring just two goals from 15 La Liga appearances.

Arsenal have forward options. Even if Aubameyang is sold this summer, Mikel Arteta still has Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah to call upon.

The club’s defence, on the other hand, needs some major work with 36 goals conceded in 28 Premier League games – 11 more than Sheffield United.

Arteta would be better off improving on David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis.

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

