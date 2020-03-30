Reported Arsenal and Everton target described as ‘complete all round striker’

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and Everton.

Odsonne Edouard is a player in demand, with Arsenal and Everton among the clubs linked with the Celtic striker.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are considering making a bid for Celtic striker Edouard in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that Leicester and Everton have also run checks on the Frenchman, who is claimed to be valued at £30 million.

According to WhoScored, Edouard has scored 22 goals in the Scottish Premiership and three goals in the Europa League for Celtic this season.

While some Arsenal and Everton fans will be sceptical about signing a player from the Scottish Premiership, comments from former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae and ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson suggest that the Frenchman is a gem.

Rae told The Scottish Sun about Edouard while selecting him as the star player for Celtic this season: "As previously mentioned, his goals, consistency and he's continuing to develop.

"He's just pipped Callum McGregor because when you look at the level of performance he puts in week-in, week-out, it's been really impressive and he's been doing it for the last few years. But I'm going for Edouard."

Rae added: “The Frenchman leads the line brilliantly as a No9 or can play with a partner. He links the play well, can make things happen on his own and has scored a wide range of quality goals.”

Wilson told The Scottish Sun about Edouard: “He's been the complete all round striker this year. Can play off the shoulder, can hold it up, can drop into hole and can score free kicks. He works hard for the team also with minimum fuss.”

Another striker who has been linked with Arsenal this summer is Raul Jimenez, with ESPN claiming that the Gunners are looking at the Wolverhampton Wanderers star.

Former America midfielder Daniel Brailovsky has given his take on the Mexico international striker, and believes that he is a better all-around player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brailovsky is quoted as saying by Marca: "If you talk about goalscorer, of course Cristiano is more of a goalscorer, but a player, Jimenez is more of a player.”