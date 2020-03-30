Quick links

Report: What Daniel Levy thinks of linked-away Tottenham Hotspur player

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar.

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that French giants PSG have made contact with representatives of the France international midfielder.

The report has added that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has doubts over the 23-year-old coming good for the North London outfit.

However, according to the report, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy feels differently about Ndombele and has full confidence in the France international.

 

Stats

Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Mirror to be worth £58 million.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has made 12 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The France international has also provided two assist in six Champions League appearances for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Ndombele has had fitness issues this season, and Tottenham should give him one more year at least to show his calibre.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

