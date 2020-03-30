Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Title-challenging boss could now stay, after Levy's Tottenham idea came to nothing

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur's English chairman Daniel Levy attends the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly looked at Simone Inzaghi.

SS Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi durong the press conference on December 11, 2019 in Rennes, France.

According to Il Messaggero, Lazio are planning to give Simone Inzaghi a new deal after seeing a potential move to Tottenham come to nothing.

It's claimed that president Claudio Lotito is moving to try and secure Inzaghi's future, with Lazio in a superb position before the coronavirus crisis struck Italy.

Lazio sit second in the Serie A table, just one point behind league leaders Juventus whilst racking up 60 goals in 26 games this season.

 

Inzaghi's side have been so impressive, and it's no surprise that Lazio want to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico – especially with recent interest in his services.

The report claims that Daniel Levy actually considered trying to bring him to Tottenham in November, viewing him as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

The idea came to nothing though, as Spurs instead went for Jose Mourinho, whose time in charge of the club has yet to really get going.

Filippo Inzaghi head coach of Bologna FC reacts during the half time break of the Serie A match between Bologna FC and Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on January 27, 2019 in...

Levy has clearly been impressed with Inzaghi though, and if Mourinho moves on in the near future, it maybe wouldn't be a surprise to see Spurs go for the Italian.

For now, Inzaghi could stay with Lazio for the foreseeable future, and he will have real hope of winning a league title – something Spurs fans can only dream of right now.

Tottenham Hotspur's English chairman Daniel Levy attends the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch