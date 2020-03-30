Report: Title-challenging boss could now stay, after Levy's Tottenham idea came to nothing

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly looked at Simone Inzaghi.

According to Il Messaggero, Lazio are planning to give Simone Inzaghi a new deal after seeing a potential move to Tottenham come to nothing.

It's claimed that president Claudio Lotito is moving to try and secure Inzaghi's future, with Lazio in a superb position before the coronavirus crisis struck Italy.

Lazio sit second in the Serie A table, just one point behind league leaders Juventus whilst racking up 60 goals in 26 games this season.

Inzaghi's side have been so impressive, and it's no surprise that Lazio want to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico – especially with recent interest in his services.

The report claims that Daniel Levy actually considered trying to bring him to Tottenham in November, viewing him as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

The idea came to nothing though, as Spurs instead went for Jose Mourinho, whose time in charge of the club has yet to really get going.

Levy has clearly been impressed with Inzaghi though, and if Mourinho moves on in the near future, it maybe wouldn't be a surprise to see Spurs go for the Italian.

For now, Inzaghi could stay with Lazio for the foreseeable future, and he will have real hope of winning a league title – something Spurs fans can only dream of right now.