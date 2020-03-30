Quick links

Report updates with transfer blow for Liverpool

John Verrall
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly won't be getting their hands on Ben White this summer, despite Sky Sports claiming they were interested.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer plans have been dealt a blow, as Brighton & Hove Albion are unwilling to sell Ben White, according to the Daily Star.

Sky Sports claim that Liverpool and Tottenham were both keen on signing White from Brighton in the summer, after his impressive spell out on loan with Leeds United.

However, it seems that Graham Potter’s men have no interest in letting go of the centre-back - regardless of what fee they are offered.

 

Liverpool and Tottenham do both have a lot of buying power, and it seems likely that Leeds would also have been keen to take White on a permanent deal.

But Brighton are reportedly determined to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who has been nothing short of outstanding this season.

Blow to Liverpool and Tottenham?

Brighton’s stance is a blow to Spurs and Liverpool, who were keen to add one of the most exciting young defenders in English football to their squads.

Although Liverpool’s need for centre-backs isn’t as urgent as Tottenham’s, White would have been a smart addition for either side.

The Leeds loanee is so comfortable in possession, and looks to have all the tools required to play at the highest level.

But White’s chances of playing first-team football should be boosted if he does stick with Brighton, and that could be best for his development in the long-run.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

