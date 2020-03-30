Report: Ex-Tottenham boss spotted watching Arsenal youngsters alongside former assstant

Mauricio Pochettino has been taking in some football as he plots a return to the game.

According to the Daily Mail, Mauricio Pochettino was a surprise visitor to the Emirates Stadium last month as he watched Arsenal Under-23's take on Manchester City.

It's claimed that Pochettino was spotted in the stands at the Emirates Stadium, with his former Spurs assistant Jesus Perez alongside him.

The report notes that some wondered whether Pochettino was there to watch players for his next club, though he won't be heading to Arsenal given that they only appointed Mikel Arteta in December.

Manchester City would be a more likely move given fears over Pep Guardiola's future, but maybe he wasn't particularly focusing on either side.

Pochettino had shown a tendency for youth at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, so looking at players in an Under-23 game may be eyeing targets for the future.

Pochettino knows North London well from his time at Spurs, so returning there for an interesting Under-23 clash would make some sense as he plots his return to the game.

The Argentinian has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in November, and he may well be thinking about a comeback to management this summer.

The game in question finished 4-2 to Manchester City, with Folarin Balogun scoring twice for Arsenal, Adrian Bernabe twice for City, as well as Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jayden Braaf for the visitors as Pochettino watched on.