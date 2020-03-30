Quick links

Report claims Tottenham Hotspur player magnificent option for Euro giants

Subhankar Mondal
Marc McNulty of Sheffield United is tackled by Ben Davies and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur
Could Tottenham Hotspur central defender Jan Vertonghen end up at Barcelona?

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur look dejected after conceding the equalising goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and...

According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur central defender Jan Vertonghen is a “magnificent option” for Barcelona.

Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham at the moment, and no new deal is in place.

Sport has claimed that Spanish and European giants Barcelona have always liked the 32-year-old central defender, and that he is “magnificent option” for the Blaugrana.

 

Step-up

Vertonghen has been superb for Tottenham over the years, and although he is past his time, the former Ajax star remains a very good player.

Leaving Tottenham for Barcelona in the summer transfer window would be a step-up for the Belgian.

Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world and are a global brand, and they regularly win La Liga and also challenge for the Champions League.

Moreover, playing with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez would be very tempting for Vertonghen, who would make Barcelona a better team at the back even if it for a year.

Football in England and in Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (L) vies with Inter Milan's Spanish midfielder Borja Valero (R) during the UEFA Champions League group B football match between...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

