Report: Arteta target's asking price slashed by £17m in boost for Arsenal

Arsenal are said to be keen to snap up RB Leipzig central defender Dayot Upamecano.

Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano’s release clause drops by £17 million every year, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Upamecano, and they have tracked the RB Leipzig defender’s progress for some time.

Arsenal were put off signing Upamecano last summer, as he was valued at £72 million by Leipzig.

However, his value is beginning to drop considerably now, with the Gunners still keen on him.

The French defender is available for £55 million this summer, and his price will continue to drop even lower if he does stay at Leipzig.

The defender reportedly has a clause in his contract which means his price-tag drops by £17 million every season.

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will be able to land Upamecano any more cheaply than he is currently available for though.

Interest in rising in the Leipzig man, and at £55 million, it appears likely that a buyer will emerge for him this summer.