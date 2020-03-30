Quick links

Report: 29-year-old wants join Leeds and work with Bielsa

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is said to be keen on bringing in Daniel Ayala from Middlesbrough.

Captain Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Fulham at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Saturday 26th October 2019.

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala wants to join Leeds United to work with Marcelo Bielsa, according to the Daily Star.

Leeds are said to be plotting a move for Ayala in the summer, with the central defender sat near the top of Bielsa’s wishlist.

Leeds reportedly see Ayala as a quality addition, and they think he could help them become even harder to beat next term.

 

The Whites are locked in a promotion battle at the moment, but the outcome is far from certain.

With the Championship suspended, there is no set return date, and some fears have risen that the season could be cancelled altogether.

Leeds are said to be planning a move for Ayala regardless of what division they are in though.

Good signing?

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough at John Smith's Stadium on October 23, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

Ayala is a player with a successful track record in the Championship over a number of years.

His commanding presence at the back would help Leeds dominate aerially, and he could really add strength and power to their backline next term.

Leeds need to invest at centre-back, as they are currently short of numbers in the position, and Ayala looks like a good option.

