Report: 25-year-old unsettled at Newcastle United

Isaac Hayden is out of contract at Newcastle United in 2021.

According to The Chronicle, Isaac Hayden is “unsettled” at Newcastle United.

Nothing more has been divulged in the report, but it really does not come as a surprise.

Back in May 2019, the former Arsenal prospect told The Sun that he was going to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The Englishman handed in a transfer request at the Magpies in the summer of 2018, as reported by The Chronicle.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer of 2021, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Stats

Hayden has made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Hayden made 15 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Magpies, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.