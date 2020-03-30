Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: 25-year-old unsettled at Newcastle United

Liverpool's Alisson punches under pressure from Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden
Isaac Hayden is out of contract at Newcastle United in 2021.

Isaac Hayden arrives for the Premier League Match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St.James' Park on September 29, 2018, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

According to The Chronicle, Isaac Hayden is “unsettled” at Newcastle United.

Nothing more has been divulged in the report, but it really does not come as a surprise.

Back in May 2019, the former Arsenal prospect told The Sun that he was going to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The Englishman handed in a transfer request at the Magpies in the summer of 2018, as reported by The Chronicle.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer of 2021, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

 

Stats

Hayden has made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The defensive midfielder has also made 21 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Magpies, scoring one and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Hayden made 15 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Magpies, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Isaac Hayden

