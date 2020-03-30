Quick links

Report: £180k-a-week player has told Arsenal he doesn’t want to be there

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Granit Xhaka, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mo Elneny of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on April 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on loan at AS Roma from Arsenal at the moment.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Roma celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match AS Roma v US Sassuolo at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on September 15, 2019

According to The Daily Mail, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has told Arsenal over a recent phone call that he wants to stay at AS Roma.

Stats

The former Manchester United attacking midfielder joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

There have been injury problems for the 31-year-old - who earns £180,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - but when the Armenia international has played, he has done well.

 

According to WhoScored, the former Borussia Dortmund star - who can also operate as a winger - has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in Serie A for Roma so far this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process.

Mkhitaryan has also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

AS Roma stay

The Daily Mail has claimed that the attacking midfielder wants to stay in Italy and has told Arsenal that over a recent phone call.

While Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta may like to take a closer look at the attacker, if the player himself wants to stay at Roma, then perhaps the Gunners should try to do a deal with the Italian club over a permanent move.

(L-R) Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

