Report: £180k-a-week player has told Arsenal he doesn’t want to be there

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on loan at AS Roma from Arsenal at the moment.

According to The Daily Mail, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has told Arsenal over a recent phone call that he wants to stay at AS Roma.

Stats

The former Manchester United attacking midfielder joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

There have been injury problems for the 31-year-old - who earns £180,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - but when the Armenia international has played, he has done well.

According to WhoScored, the former Borussia Dortmund star - who can also operate as a winger - has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in Serie A for Roma so far this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process.

Mkhitaryan has also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

AS Roma stay

The Daily Mail has claimed that the attacking midfielder wants to stay in Italy and has told Arsenal that over a recent phone call.

While Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta may like to take a closer look at the attacker, if the player himself wants to stay at Roma, then perhaps the Gunners should try to do a deal with the Italian club over a permanent move.