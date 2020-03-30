Real Madrid reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Arsenal handling of £15m ace

Dani Ceballos joined Arsenal on loan this season.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Real Madrid are 'unhappy' with Arsenal’s handling of Dani Ceballos this season.

The Gunners signed the Spaniard on loan last summer.

Ceballos, however, has been in and out of the Arsenal side this season, making just ten Premier League starts and three Europa League starts.

A recent report in the Standard claimed Arsenal were confident of extending the 23-year-old’s loan spell should the season be extended beyond July.

But the Gunners’ chances of having Ceballos next season are slim if reports are true.

Estadio Deportivo claim Real Madrid are 'unhappy' with the player’s role at the Emirates Stadium this season and his lack of game-time.

They will look to loan him out again next season, but fellow La Liga side Real Betis are the preferred destination and a deal there looks likely.

Real Madrid signed Ceballos from Betis in 2017 for a £15 million fee.

It seems he has unfinished business at his boyhood club, and Madrid are keen for him to have regular playing time which he will get at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

It will be a blow for Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta starting to play Ceballos more and the player turning in some impressive performances prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

The 23-year-old managed one goal in the Europe League and two assists in the Premier League during his limited playing time at the Emirates.