£30m Premier League rival says ‘great’ Liverpool player can still improve

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-3 during the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Crusaders and...
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez raves about Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-3 during the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round First Leg fixture between FC Pyunik and...

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has told the club’s official website that Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has been the best opposition player he has faced.

Jimenez has raved about the Netherlands international central defender, and believes that the former Celtic and Southampton star can still get better.

Jimenez told Wolves’s official website when asked about the best opposition player he has faced: "Van Dijk. Last season our battles were amazing and I had troubles with him in both matches and I think he’s a great player who is only going to get better.”

 

Stats

Jimenez joined Wolves from Benfica on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million after a loan spell at the club.

The striker has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 28-year-old has also scored three goals and provided three assists in seven Europa League games for Nuno's side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk has scored four goals and provided one assist in 29 Premier League matches, and has played eight times in the Champions League this season, according to WhoScored.

The Dutchman joined the Reds from Southampton in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £75 million.

Image has been digitally enhanced.) Virgil Van Dijk poses at Melwood Training Ground on March 06, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

