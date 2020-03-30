Paul Ince says Liverpool are not a 'great team'

Liverpool sat top of the league heading into the break.

The Reds have only lost one game on the way so far, but former star Paul Ince takes issue with calls to crown them as a 'great' team.

Ince told Goal: "Are they a great team? I wouldn’t say they are; you have to win it season after season. I think they have got the talent and the manager to become a great team.

"Great teams keep winning. If they win it this year and next year, then we can start calling it a great team. Like that Man City team, that’s a great team."

Ince's comments don't take into account Liverpool's Champions League win last year, and reaching the final a season before that.

Last season they were unlucky not to win the league, with their points total normally being enough to win the title at a canter.

The first step for Liverpool to prove Ince wrong, is to win one league title. They are close, and probably, a way will be found to make that happen.

The second step is to keep winning. Jurgen Klopp's side have shown no sign of slowing down since he took over.

This break may motivate Liverpool more than ever to kick on.