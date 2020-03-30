Quick links

Paul Ince says Liverpool are not a 'great team'

5 May 1999: Paul Ince of Liverpool gestures toward the crowd after his goal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Manchester United played at Anfield in Liverpool, England. The...
Liverpool sat top of the league heading into the break.

Liverpool sit with the season paused with the club on the cusp of a historic league title.

The Reds have only lost one game on the way so far, but former star Paul Ince takes issue with calls to crown them as a 'great' team.

 

Ince told Goal: "Are they a great team? I wouldn’t say they are; you have to win it season after season. I think they have got the talent and the manager to become a great team.

"Great teams keep winning. If they win it this year and next year, then we can start calling it a great team. Like that Man City team, that’s a great team."

Ince's comments don't take into account Liverpool's Champions League win last year, and reaching the final a season before that.

Jurgen Klopp manager

Last season they were unlucky not to win the league, with their points total normally being enough to win the title at a canter.

The first step for Liverpool to prove Ince wrong, is to win one league title. They are close, and probably, a way will be found to make that happen.

The second step is to keep winning. Jurgen Klopp's side have shown no sign of slowing down since he took over.

This break may motivate Liverpool more than ever to kick on.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

