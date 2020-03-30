Ozark: Agent Petty death prompts strong reactions - "I hated him but that was rough"

With more audiences flocking to watch Ozark, Agent Petty's death still remains a talking point.

The streaming service has plenty of terrific titles, but with the third season recently emerging, many are finally taking the time to tune into the twists and turns of Ozark.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the series first reached screens in the summer of 2017 and quickly developed an adoring following, making its renewal entirely earned and its second season eagerly anticipated.

It eventually arrived in August 2018 and proved to be an even bigger success than the first, so hopes were inevitably high for the third crop of episodes which recently surfaced.

With the immense buzz that the third season has already achieved, it's encouraged new audiences to dive into this world of crime and cartels for the first time, and of course, Agent Petty's fate is a talking point once again.

Ozark: Agent Petty death was brutal

Of all the ways he could've gone, it's fair to say that Roy Petty met a particularly grisly end!

At the hands of Ruth's father, Cade Langmore (played by Trevor Long), Agent Petty has his head repeatedly beaten in with a toolbox and his body is left in the river. It was a brutal and visceral moment - even fans who wished for his demise were a little taken aback.

In the wake of this violent act, Cade strikes a deal with Wendy: take $500,000 and leave town.

However, we swiftly discover that he's been set up, and Cade too meets his end, his orchestrated by the Navarro cartel. Ruth later identifies his body, but there's much more to be unearthed down the line with that arc.

As for Petty's death, there have been some prominent opinions...

Twitter talks Agent Petty's fate

Reflecting on tweets concerning Agent Petty both alive and dead, it's interesting just how much the character managed to divide audiences.

For the most part, however, it's clear viewers took a disliking to him almost instantly. Before his death, there were plenty of people calling out for it on Twitter, but when it happened, others felt it was a particularly cruel way to go.

Check out a selection of varied tweets:

Agent Petty did get what was coming his way for sure #Ozark — LePalm James (@SMYLIEKNOWS) March 10, 2020

Oh man, I hated agent Petty but that was rough #Ozark — Sharona Light (@justanurse25) March 15, 2020

There is no character I dislike more than Agent Petty in Ozark. — Dr JT (@jamopal) March 30, 2020

rewatching ozark has reminded me how much I truly HATE agent petty and want him to die in very inhumane ways — CYBERJERM (@cyberjermster) March 29, 2020

As much as I couldn’t stand agent petty on Ozark he ain’t have to go out like that. — Caressa Marter (@missress_) March 23, 2020

More from Jason Butler Harner

Although many hated the character, such passionate opposition really is testament to Jason Butler Harner's craft.

According to IMDb, the 49-year-old American actor first appeared on screens in the 2000 film Trifling with Fate (he played Artist Who Doesn't Know His Muse).

Across his career, he's boasted parts in a range of projects, including such small screen efforts as Alcatraz (Deputy Warden E.B. Tiller), The Blacklist (Walter Gary Martin), Ray Donovan (Varick Strauss) and more, as well as starring in such films as 2015's Blackhat (George Reinker) with Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis.

You can follow him on Instagram over at @butlerharner; he currently has just under 8,500 followers.

