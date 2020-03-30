Our View: Tottenham signing England international would be statement of intent to rivals

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ben Chilwell.

Less than 12 months ago, Tottenham Hotspur were going to prepare for the biggest night in their history when they were going to take on Jurgen Klopp's men in the Champions League final in Madrid.

Fast forward to today and a lot has changed. It has been a season to forget for Spurs and it's looking likely that they will miss out on Champions League football, and potentially Europe altogether for next season.

Either way, when the transfer window does re-open, the North London club would need to make a number of smart moves if they want to get back on track.

The Daily Star recently claimed that Tottenham, along with their Premier League rivals such as Chelsea and Manchester City are expected to head the chase for Ben Chilwell's signature in the summer.

Leicester City are heading towards Champion League football for next season and it would be difficult to prise him away from the King Power Stadium unless you are in a better or similar standing to the Midlands side. Spurs are clearly not.

Therefore, it would be a statement of intent from Spurs if they were to secure the signature of the England international, who perhaps would have been starting at left-back for his country at this summer's Euros prior to its postponement.

Spurs are in need of some change in the fullback area, especially right-back, but with Danny Rose's future at the club looking bleak a fresh face is needed.

Ben Davies is the only bonafide left-back at the club, whilst Ryan Sessegnon can play in that spot but is more suited further up. Jan Vertonghen has also played in that position, but he has struggled.

Jose Mourinho needs some competition and more added quality in that area if he is to get this Spurs side back to business and starting with Chilwell would be a positive step forward.