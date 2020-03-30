Our View: London club would be making a huge error allowing midfielder to join Leeds

West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen has been linked with Leeds United.

If football is able to resume, there could be the possibility that Championship leaders Leeds United could swap divisions with relegation-threatened West Ham United.

It has been a tough season for the London club, but one positive they can look towards is the talents coming from their academy.

Grady Diangana, who is on-loan at West Brom, Jeremy Ngakia, who has broken into the first-team this season and Josh Cullen, who is at Charlton.

But it does seem as though the latter is attracting some interest, with the likes of Leeds in the hunt for his signature, according to The Daily Mail.

Whilst Cullen would be a strong addition to Leeds' midfield given his ability to balance play in the middle of the park and also provide that flair, he simply cannot be allowed to leave the London Stadium and it would be a huge error from their part if they did.

Sky Sports recently reported that Chelsea are keen on Hammers man Declan Rice, and if you put into account Mark Noble's current age, 32, West Ham needs some future to their midfield.

They cannot lose Rice when the transfer window re-opens and then, once again, look towards Noble for responsibility. They need to look towards the future and Cullen, along with Diangana and Ngakia, would provide that.

But what doesn't help West Ham's cause is their current situation. If they do, as mentioned above, swap divisions with Leeds then they may well hold the upper hand on trying to prise away the midfielder from the capital.

Plus, Cullen has just over a year remaining on his current deal and West Ham simply cannot allow him to go into next season without putting pen-to-paper because they are better off selling him if that situation arises.