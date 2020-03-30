Our View: It'd be a mistake for rising PL star to make Everton or Arsenal switch

Matty Longstaff has been linked with Arsenal and Everton.

It has been a breakthrough season for Matty Longstaff at Newcastle United, but it seems clubs such as Arsenal and Everton are already keen on his services even though he is yet to complete a full season in England's top-flight.

Team Talk have reported that Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs keen on Longstaff's signature, whose contract at St James' Park is due to expire at the end of the season.

Even though the Toffees failed in their target this season, both Everton and Arsenal are pushing for Europe and have strong squads at their disposal.

It has to be questioned how much game time Longstaff would earn if he were to make the switch to either Goodison Park or the Emirates Stadium compared to what he could get in the North East.

Staying at Newcastle should be the only option for Longstaff because it would then allow him to build on this breakthrough campaign.

Whilst he is a rising Premier League star, moving to another club where he's not a certain starter and hasn't really played much top-flight football is a big risk and a potential mistake.

It could be argued that the fans of Everton and Arsenal would prefer a more established player in their ranks if they are to dip into the market because of what they are trying to chase.

Longstaff is at home at Newcastle and it would be easier for him to develop, make mistakes and learn because going into an unfamiliar environment just might take him off course and he might not get so much leeway.