Our View: £70k-a-week Liverpool man should re-join 18-goal ace if exit rumours are true

Both Nathaniel Clyne and Danny Ings enured difficult times with injuries at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has perhaps been the best find during Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool, but with his success comes the struggles of another.

Liverpool signed Nathaniel Clyne during the summer of 2015 for £13 million [BBC Sport], it was a smart purchase by the club at the time and a deserved move from the players part given how well he had performed at Southampton.

But during these past three seasons, including this current one, Clyne has only played 21 Premier League matches, with injuries mainly, and Alexander-Arnold's scintillating form, disrupting his game time - he was on loan at Bournemouth for a brief period last season also.

From Clyne's perspective, there are some similarities to the difficult moments Danny Ings endured during his time on Merseyside because of injury problems.

But the 27-year-old striker has proven since moving to Southampton on a permanent basis last summer - 18 goals in all competitions this season [transfermarkt] - that he is now a rejuvenated player and has returned back to his best.

It does seem as though Clyne needs to follow in the same footsteps of his former teammate and bring back the form that pushed the Reds to sign him in the first place.

The suggestions are that his time at Anfield could be coming to an end, which isn't too surprising given his current situation and what is ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Liverpool Echo has claimed that Clyne will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract runs out, which shouldn't be too much of a surprise to many people.

Whilst the 70k-a-week [Sportrac] defender may struggle to win back an England call, Ings has proven that the correct move and staying away from the treatment room can get that form back into the tank.