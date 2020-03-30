One year today since Leeds United's season peaked with dramatic Millwall win

It is one year since Leeds' dramatic victory over Millwall.

Leeds United sit top of the Championship and were favourites to win automatic promotion before the football break.

There are ongoing arguments and forecasts as to whether the season should continue at all costs, or whether it should be scrapped with no return date yet in sight.

If the season was voided, it would be incredibly harsh on Leeds, yet a look back to a year ago shows there are no certainties in football.

It is one year today since Leeds' dramatic turnaround victory against Millwall.

In hindsight, this was where Leeds' 2018/19 season peaked, with the Whites coming back to win 3-2 after trailing heading into the final 15 minutes.

Marcelo Bielsa said after the game, The Telegraph reported: "I can still feel my heart," in reference to the engaging finale to the match, which simultaneously saw rivals Sheffield United drop points.

Leeds could not keep the pace up, and eventually slipped into third. Once in the play-offs, calamity struck against Derby.

It shows nothing should be taken for granted, and it's why teams like Fulham, in third, bristle at the notion of Leeds and West Brom just instantly being promoted because they happen to sit in second at the moment the league was paused.

In an ideal situation the league will be able to continue. Right now we are a long way off that.