NHS: Coronavirus alcohol ban explained - no, it’s not real!

Some people started to worry about an alcohol ban in the UK - but it's not happening! Don't worry...

Pubs are among the places across the UK which have been forced to close by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a result of the coronavirus sweeping the nation.

That's because they're spaces where many people can gather as the UK enters its second week of lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The move has forced people in the UK to change their social habits, especially around drinking, as many up and down the UK undertook another weekend where the height of celebration or socialising was doing so from home and staying in touch online.

But why have some people feared that the NHS would ban alcohol in this country as a further measure to try and prevent further spread? We've got all you need to put your mind at ease...

No, there won't be an alcohol ban

You can relax.

Reuters have confirmed that neither the UK government or the NHS have banned the sale or consumption of alcohol in the country.

Off licenses are still allowed to stay open and selling alcohol despite Mr Johnson's strict lockdown situation and supermarkets can still sell booz.

In short, there's absolutely nothing to worry about.

Why did people fear an NHS alcohol ban?

Some false information was circulated on social media.

Over on Facebook, a fake, mocked-up document was going around, stating that the sale of alcohol was about to stop in the UK.

It has since been fact-checked and proven to be completely false.

It's incredibly irresponsible for people to be spreading fear, panic and misinformation at such a crucial time and we cannot condone it in any circumstances.