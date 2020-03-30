Netflix: How many episodes in Unorthodox? Where was it filmed?

New series Unorthodox has arrived on Netflix!

With the UK in lockdown, streaming services like Netflix have become more and more important in terms of keeping people entertained while they are unable to leave the house.

We have all the technology at our fingertips to occupy ourselves during this testing time and it's the perfect time to get stuck into a new series,

There might be one you've been meaning to get into for a little while or something a bit newer. Netflix has just dropped Unorthodox on Friday, 26th March 2020.

In the series, we see a teenager named Esty flee from her marriage and Jewish community in Brooklyn to move to Germany in search of her mother.

The series is based around the book 'Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots by Deborah Feldman', and should have viewers hooked.

So, how many episodes are there in Unorthodox? Where was it filmed? We've got everything you need to know.

How many episodes are there in Unorthodox on Netflix?



There are four episodes in the Netflix series Unorthodox.

They are - rather unoriginally - named Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4 and each one lasts just under an hour in duration.

That means that it won't keep your hanging on for ages and ages and could well be binged in one evening if you really get into it!

Perhaps if you really love the series, you'll wish it lasted more than four hours.

Where was Unorthodox on Netflix filmed?

Unorthodox sees Esty fly to Berlin after walking away from her arranged marriage in America.

As a result, there was only one place that Netflix could really choose to film the series.

Berlin.

Netflix obviously wanted to make sure the setting was as realistic and authentic as possible, flying its crew and filming team over to the German capital to make the show.

According to The Cinemaholic, the district of Kreuzberg was chosen as the location for the filming of most scenes in the series.

It's all there on Netflix ready to be watched at any time during lockdown.