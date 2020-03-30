Netflix: How many episodes in Hospital Playlist? Where is the South Korean medical drama filmed?

Hospital Playlist aired on Netflix earlier this month.

Fresh off the back of Parasite being named best picture at this year's Oscars - becoming the first non-English language film to do so - another of South Korea's visual products has hit our screens.

Previously known as Smart/Wise Doctor Living, Hospital Playlist is, according to Netflix, about five friends, whose friendship goes back to their days in med school, brought back together by a phonecall which interrupts each of their busy lives.

Episode three of the comedy drama, which comes with English subtitles, aired last week and has prompted some questions from its early viewers - a few of which we attempt to answer below...

PARENTAL GUIDANCE: You need to hear the 'Stay the Fk at Home' song

How many episodes in Hospital Playlist?

Season one of Hospital Playlist is comprised of 12 episodes, released on a weekly basis. The three that have aired so far range from 82 to 88 minutes in length, and the next instalment is due to arrive on Thursday.

Is there a Hospital Playlist season 2?

According to the show's producing director, Shin Won-ho, there is definitely scope for one. And its producers have already done their bit.

"I wanted to create a drama that didn’t initially have a decided ending or an ending at all," Shin told Soompi. "However, the viewers have to give us love for there to be another season.

"Holding meetings and discussions while leaving the finale open-ended allowed for a lot of new ideas and directions."

Where is Hospital Playlist filmed?

Situated in the South Korean capital, Seoul, the show is filmed on a hospital set which, according to Soompi, is 'so well-made that it could be mistaken for a real' medical institution.

FEELS LIKE HOME: Fans love Homebase star Gary the Tortoise

Who's in the Hospital Playlist cast?

The show stars five friends are comprised of Jo Jung-seok (Yong-nam in Exit), Jung Kyung-ho (Kang Hyun-soo in Smile, You), Yoo Yeon-seok (Goo Dong-mae/Ishida Sho in Mr Sunshine), Jeon Mi-do (Byeonshin in Metamorphosis) and Kim Dae-myung (Kim Dong-shik in Misaeng: Incomplete Life).

And you can find out more about them in the following article, published by us at HITC Culture earlier this month.