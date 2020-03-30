Quick links

Ndombele sale could save 19-year-old's Tottenham career

Shane Callaghan
Oliver Skipp of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Wembley Stadium on December 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Tanguy Ndombele is being linked with an early move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

It could be an early example of Silly Season but Tottenham Hotspur's record signing is already being linked with a move away from North London.

Tanguy Ndombele joined Spurs in a £63 million deal from Lyon last summer but it's been a dismal first season for the powerful French midfielder.

When he isn't injured, Ndombele has been struggling for form in a major way for Tottenham - both under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho.

For whatever reason, the big man hasn't settled and Barcelona are said to be interested in signing him [The Mirror].

 

It might not and probably won't happen, but if it does then there's one player who might benefit from his departure.

Oliver Skipp broke into the senior squad at Tottenham a couple of years back but he hasn't been a mainstay under Pochettino or Mourinho. We're in March and he has only managed 56 minutes of Premier League football this season.

However, he did play 45 minutes at Burnley earlier this month and there had been slow but steady signs that he was becoming more trusted by the Portuguese head coach as time went on, having also played the full 120 minutes in the FA Cup defeat by Norwich City.

Skipp is clearly nowhere near Ndombele's level, but he's still only 19 and there's no doubt that the France international's presence at the Lilywhites has stifled the teenager's progress. Simply put, if Ndombele wasn't there, Skipp might've played a bit more than he has done.

Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspurs challenges Mario Mandžukić of Juventus during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National...

The club's academy product can play defensive midfield and central midfield, so the departure of Victor Wanyama has arguably also propelled him a little higher in the pecking order.

Skipp, labelled Tottenham's next big thing in 2017 by The Guardian, needs some luck in order to have a long-term future at the club, but Wanyama's exit is one example of something going his way and Ndombele leaving might be another.

Mourinho will almost certainly sign a replacement for the former Lyon star if he does join, say, Barcelona, but in the mean time Skipp will be promoted by default again and what he does in that time is up to him.

AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie (L) vies for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's British midfileder Oliver Skipp during the International Champions Cup friendly football match...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

