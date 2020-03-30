Mourinho picks Ozil in best XI of players he has ever worked with

Tottenham boss rates Arsenal star highly.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho remains one of Mesut Ozil's strongest backers.

The Spurs boss selected the Arsenal star in an XI picked made up of the best players he has worked with.

Mourinho undertook the task for Spanish newspaper Marca, which saw several players and a couple of former bosses select their greatest ever team.

Mourinho's team largely comprised of former Real Madrid and Chelsea stars.

He did not pick one of his former Manchester United players, and just one from Inter Milan.

Mourinho's team was made up of: Cech, Gallas, Carvalho, Terry, Zanetti, Makelele, Lampard, Ozil, Hazard, Ronaldo, and Drogba.

The Spurs manager has always talked highly of Ozil, who was sold by Real by his replacement, Carlo Ancelotti in 2013.

Ozil has struggled to recapture the same form at Arsenal which saw him stand out at Real in his early 20s.

Mourinho is yet to come up against him as Tottenham boss as he awaits his first North London derby in the dugout, which was originally scheduled for April.