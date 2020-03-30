Quick links

'Most unambitious club in the league': Some Newcastle fans unhappy after transfer rumour

John Verrall
A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United are said to be keen on signing Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

Jeff Hendrick of Burnley during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on December 1, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Newcastle United fans are not happy with suggestions that they could make a double swoop for Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

TeamTalk claim that Newcastle are interested in snapping the Irish pair up at the end of the season.

 

Hendrick and Brady both could be available on free transfers, as their contracts at Turf Moor are set to expire.

But Newcastle fans think that making a move for the Burnley duo would lack ambition.

Brady could offer cover for Newcastle all down the left-hand side.

The Magpies still don’t have a stand out option at left-back contracted to the club, although they are expected to attempt to make Danny Rose’s loan move a permanent one.

Hendrick, meanwhile, would strengthen Newcastle’s options in central midfield or out on the right.

Newcastle already have a number of players in their squad who can play in central midfield, but Bruce may still be seeking additions in that area, as he looks to add more depth of quality at St. James' Park. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

