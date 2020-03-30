'Most unambitious club in the league': Some Newcastle fans unhappy after transfer rumour

Newcastle United are said to be keen on signing Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

Newcastle United fans are not happy with suggestions that they could make a double swoop for Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

TeamTalk claim that Newcastle are interested in snapping the Irish pair up at the end of the season.

Hendrick and Brady both could be available on free transfers, as their contracts at Turf Moor are set to expire.

But Newcastle fans think that making a move for the Burnley duo would lack ambition.

Really it’d be a waste don’t improve us squad players at best — Steven Ready (@StevenReady24) March 30, 2020

Mike Ashley written all over this — Simon Hardy (@simonhardy07) March 29, 2020

Exciting time’s — condorman3 (@robbie3656) March 29, 2020

Hendrick is a good player but needs to be more consistent, I don’t see where Brady fits in. I personally think he’s blown up to be better than he is by the Irish media. — Ron McBaldy Baldson (@Cheerfullron) March 29, 2020

Golden days — Stu (@mcphail86) March 29, 2020

Dreadful future! — Asset Vigilante (@AssetVigilante) March 29, 2020

Welcome to the most unambitious club in the league! — Richard Coulthard (@Rich1570) March 29, 2020

Brady could offer cover for Newcastle all down the left-hand side.

The Magpies still don’t have a stand out option at left-back contracted to the club, although they are expected to attempt to make Danny Rose’s loan move a permanent one.

Hendrick, meanwhile, would strengthen Newcastle’s options in central midfield or out on the right.

Newcastle already have a number of players in their squad who can play in central midfield, but Bruce may still be seeking additions in that area, as he looks to add more depth of quality at St. James' Park.