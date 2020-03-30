Quick links

Merson claims Arsenal still haven't found a replacement for Wenger signing

England's Paul Merson crosses the ball during the Star Sixes football match between England and Spain at the O2 Arena in London on July 13, 2017.
Arsenal great Paul Merson feels that his side haven't yet found a replacement for Gilberto Silva.

Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live with Jeff Stelling on March 19, 2012 at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England.

Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that he doesn't think that Arsenal have ever replaced Gilberto Silva, who left the club way back in 2008. 

Gilberto used to sit in front of Arsenal's defence and offered them brilliant protection during his six year stay with the club.

The Brazilian international was a mainstay in Arsene Wenger's team, during what was Arsenal's most successful period in recent memory.

Since Gilberto's departure, Arsenal have lacked a defensive shield in their midfield though, and have often been accused of being too easy to play against.

And Merson cannot understand why Arsenal haven't looked to add a defensive midfielder to their squad in recent years. 

 

"For me, a good holding midfielder is priceless," Merson said. 

"Arsenal haven't really had a disciplined defensive midfielder since Gilberto Silva. Everyone talks about the club never really replacing Patrick Vieira, and of course, but they never replaced Gilberto either.

"There are players in the current team that are meant to do that job but they don't have the discipline to do it, and that needs addressing."

Former Brazilian football player Gilberto Silva talks to the media after posing for photos with the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup at Blues Point Reserve in Sydney on March 17, 2017, ahead...

Arsenal currently have the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi who are capable of sitting in front of their defence, but there are doubts over the trio. 

Arsenal’s current midfielders can be exposed, either through a lack of mobility or due to their positional sense.

Arteta is likely to want to add a midfield enforcer to his squad over the summer, and it will be important that Arsenal pick the right option, as that could be crucial to their chances of success next term. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

