Celtic

Burnley

‘Love the pair’: Some Celtic fans react to reports club could sign £23m duo for free

Tom Thorogood
Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on...
Celtic have been linked with Burnley’s Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick.

Jeff Hendrick of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on January 31, 2017 in Burnley, England.

Celtic supporters have taken to Twitter to comment on reports the club could sign Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady on free transfers,

According to TEAMtalk, the Bhoys and Newcastle United are keen.

Hendrick and Brady are out of contract at Burnley this summer, meaning they can walk away from Turf Moor on a free transfer.

Some Celtic fans are excited at the prospect of them playing at Celtic Park.

Some other Celtic fans, however, aren’t totally convinced.

 

Hendrick, 28, joined Burnley for £10 million from Derby County back in 2016.

The Republic of Ireland international has made more than 100 Premier League appearances for the Clarets, including 22 starts this season.

Brady, 28, joined Burnley from Norwich City for £13 million in January 2017.

Brady, however, has made just five Premier League starts this season and an exit from Turf Moor this summer looks somewhat inevitable.

The duo could give Celtic more options in midfield.

Neil Lennon currently has the likes of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham for options. The latter, however, has been linked with a move away from the club.

Burnley's Irish midfielder Robbie Brady (L) fouls Arsenal's Nigerian striker Alex Iwobi and receives a yellow card during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and...

