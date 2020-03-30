‘Love the pair’: Some Celtic fans react to reports club could sign £23m duo for free

Celtic have been linked with Burnley’s Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick.

Celtic supporters have taken to Twitter to comment on reports the club could sign Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady on free transfers,

According to TEAMtalk, the Bhoys and Newcastle United are keen.

Subscribe

Hendrick and Brady are out of contract at Burnley this summer, meaning they can walk away from Turf Moor on a free transfer.

Some Celtic fans are excited at the prospect of them playing at Celtic Park.

Both improvements especially Brady on the left — Liam Stacey (@LiamStacey11) March 30, 2020

I think they would be two great signings. — Damien Harrington (@Damien180H) March 30, 2020

The pair cld do a job — Dungiven csc (@DungivenCsc) March 30, 2020

Would love to get Brady, not to sure about Hendrick ☘️☘️ — Gavin Taggart (@8Gntagg) March 30, 2020

I love the pair of them but eh — Jozo (@LisboaJozo1967) March 30, 2020

Some other Celtic fans, however, aren’t totally convinced.

Cannot see these guys improving our squad tbh.... — Donegal Bhoy (@POSearcaigh) March 30, 2020

Christ I hope not — CameronStewart67 (@Cameron57380732) March 30, 2020

According to team talk celtic after a couple of freebies from Burnley.. Yeah right — Celtic Follower (@FollowerCeltic) March 30, 2020

Hendrick, 28, joined Burnley for £10 million from Derby County back in 2016.

The Republic of Ireland international has made more than 100 Premier League appearances for the Clarets, including 22 starts this season.

Brady, 28, joined Burnley from Norwich City for £13 million in January 2017.

Brady, however, has made just five Premier League starts this season and an exit from Turf Moor this summer looks somewhat inevitable.

The duo could give Celtic more options in midfield.

Neil Lennon currently has the likes of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham for options. The latter, however, has been linked with a move away from the club.