Liverpool to miss out as sporting director confirms Brazilian’s deal with Barcelona

Liverpool have been linked with Gustavo Maia.

Sao Paulo sporting director Alexandre Passaro has confirmed to ESPN that Barcelona have a deal in place to sign reported Liverpool target Gustavo Maia.

The Reds have been linked with the Sao Paulo youngster.

According to Marca, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool have been monitoring the Brazilian following his impressive performances at youth level.

Maia recently shone in the renowned Sao Paulo Cup.

But Passaro now says Barcelona have a deal in place to sign him.

“We’ve only negotiated a first-option clause. If Barcelona opt not to exercise it until after June 30, then the money will remain with us. It’s another option to raise funds without necessarily losing the player at that exact moment,” he explained.

Barcelona are said to have paid around £1 million, giving them a first-option to buy him before July 30 for a total £3.2 million fee.

Maia has yet to make a single first-team appearance for Sao Paulo. However, he is looking to follow in the footsteps of Brazil international superstar Neymar by moving to the Nou Camp.

He is a pacey left-sided attacker with excellent vision and passing ability.

Marca claims Premier League leaders Liverpool had been watching him, with the Reds keen to buy the best youngsters around and build for long-term success at Anfield.

But on this occasion, it seems the Reds will miss out to Barca.