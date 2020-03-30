Liverpool interest shows there is no second chance for Leeds United over Ben White

Liverpool are reported to be interested in Leeds United loanee Ben White.

Ben White has been one of the stars of the season in the Championship for Leeds United.

The only downside for Leeds is that he has been so good, there is a slim chance of keeping him next season.

A recent report from Teamtalk claimed Liverpool want to sign White as they look to potentially sell Dejan Lovren and replace him with a younger talent.

This highlights how difficult it will be for Leeds to keep defender next season.

No second chances

The unprecedented pause of the football season means there is uncertainty as to whether the season can be completed and when.

There may be a creative way to get the season finished, but there are growing calls to abandon it entirely.

The latest voice to add his to the mix was England captain Harry Kane, BT Sport reported, who said the end of June should be a cut-off point.

If Leeds are forced to restart back in the Championship next season, then Ben White becomes their biggest question mark.

He is a Brighton player and this season he has now done his dues in the second-tier and proved himself. Would he want to drop down again?

Liverpool's interest proves there is more available for White than another season in the Championship.

If Leeds win promotion then they may have a shot at landing White permanently, but if the season gets cancelled, that chance is over, and then trying to go up again gets even tougher.