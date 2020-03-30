'Let's get it right': Arsenal fans will love Twitter message from Lampard's assistant

Thierry Henry was the most feared striker in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal.

Jody Morris has stated on his personal Twitter account that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is 'by far the best' the Premier League has had when it comes to their greatest ever goalscorers.

The Chelsea man, who is assistant to Frank Lampard, was reacting to Match of the Day's Top 10 goalscorers, where they were ranking the best goal-getters to have graced the Premier League.

Ian Wright put Henry second, with the Premier League's all-time goalscorer, Alan Shearer, sitting top of his list. Shearer himself put Henry third on his list behind second-placed Sergio Aguero, as he put himself first.

Morris was reacting to this on his personal Twitter account, as Arsenal fans will love his Twitter message backing the North London legend.

Enjoying BBC right now..but let’s get it right...Thierry is by far the best we’ve had in this league!! — Jody Morris (@morriskid) March 28, 2020

There's no doubt that Henry and Shearer would sit in the top three of many fans and pundits alike, but then it's a case of who is preferred more.

Henry has more trophies in his cabinet, was part of the great Invincibles side and looked more elegant than the one-time Premiership winner.

But that doesn't hide how utterly destructive Shearer was on his right foot, left foot, with his head, outside of the box, free kicks and inside the area.

Either way, any answer to who is the Premier League's greatest goalscorer wouldn't be a wrong answer because many arguments can be made for all of them to be the best of the best.