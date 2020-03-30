Lennon's latest freebie transfer targets have already been at Celtic together

Celtic are reportedly looking at both Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic are interested in signing Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady at the end of the season – whenever that may be.

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign both players, who are out of contract this summer, but Celtic are tracking the duo too, ahead of potentially making their own move.

The Irish pair are out of contract this summer, and with Burnley unable to tie either player down, they could leave for absolutely nothing.

Neil Lennon would certainly see both Ireland internationals as bargains on free transfers, and a move would see them both return to Celtic.

No, neither player has actually played for Celtic, but they have remarkably been at Celtic together in the past, having spent time with the Bhoys as trialists.

Lancs Live noted in 2019 that the pair came through the Irish youth system at St Kevin's Boys, and both went on trial with Arsenal and Celtic to try and win full-time deals, whilst Liverpool wanted Brady.

Brady picked Manchester United and Hendrick picked Derby County, meaning Celtic missed out on both players. Both went on to become Premier League and international players, showing what Celtic missed out on.

Now, Celtic finally have a chance to sign both players for absolutely nothing. The pair are 28, and can bring top-flight and international experience to this Celtic side, whilst offering versatility too.

Brady can play anywhere down the left, whilst Hendrick can play centrally, out wide or as a number 10, which is exactly why Lennon is keen on both players – many, many years since they tried to win deals at Parkhead as kids.