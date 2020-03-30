Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Lennon's latest freebie transfer targets have already been at Celtic together

Olly Dawes
May 28th 2017, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Celtic FC Charity Foundation Match; Henriks Heroes versus Lubos Legends; Celtic Park General View
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic are reportedly looking at both Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

Robbie Brady (12) of Burnley during the pre-game warmup during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 29th February 2020.

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic are interested in signing Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady at the end of the season – whenever that may be.

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign both players, who are out of contract this summer, but Celtic are tracking the duo too, ahead of potentially making their own move.

Subscribe

The Irish pair are out of contract this summer, and with Burnley unable to tie either player down, they could leave for absolutely nothing.

 

Neil Lennon would certainly see both Ireland internationals as bargains on free transfers, and a move would see them both return to Celtic.

No, neither player has actually played for Celtic, but they have remarkably been at Celtic together in the past, having spent time with the Bhoys as trialists.

Lancs Live noted in 2019 that the pair came through the Irish youth system at St Kevin's Boys, and both went on trial with Arsenal and Celtic to try and win full-time deals, whilst Liverpool wanted Brady.

Jeff Hendrick (13) of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 29th February 2020.

Brady picked Manchester United and Hendrick picked Derby County, meaning Celtic missed out on both players. Both went on to become Premier League and international players, showing what Celtic missed out on.

Now, Celtic finally have a chance to sign both players for absolutely nothing. The pair are 28, and can bring top-flight and international experience to this Celtic side, whilst offering versatility too.

Brady can play anywhere down the left, whilst Hendrick can play centrally, out wide or as a number 10, which is exactly why Lennon is keen on both players – many, many years since they tried to win deals at Parkhead as kids.

May 28th 2017, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Celtic FC Charity Foundation Match; Henriks Heroes versus Lubos Legends; Celtic Park General View

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch