Leeds United's work on problem position has to start now

Leeds need to start planning to sign a new goalkeeper.

Leeds United have plenty to deal with as they look to seal promotion when and if the league eventually resumes.

One of their biggest problem positions is at goalkeeper, and it's here where they need to start planning for next season already.

Kiko Casilla may never play for the club again after his ban for using racist language. The club do not appear interesting in appealing the FA's decision.

His replacement is young French goalkeeper Ilan Meslier. He has been a real find.

Meslier has stepped in seamlessly for Casilla, and whisper it... he even looks like an upgrade.

Despite this, Leeds need to plan ahead, and make a contingency plan for next season.

Meslier could just as easily take a backward step when the games resume, and show the inexperience of a player who is just 20-years-old.

Meslier is only on loan too, leaving Leeds with work to do in terms of closing that deal with Lorient.

While that should be straightforward, it's not done yet, and Leeds have to plan ahead as if they are a Premier League club like they aspire to be.

This means considering targets bearing in mind an increased budget, increased wage structure, and considering options who can cope with the demands of top flight level football.

It would be very 'Marcelo Bielsa' to stick with Meslier as his number one for next season, but Leeds still need cover.

Casilla is a candidate to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window and so Leeds must at minimum find a back-up for Meslier and at the most, seek an upgrade.

Even now, it's time for the club to get to work on looking.