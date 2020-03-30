Leeds United midfielder jokingly makes Marcelo Bielsa admission

Marcelo Bielsa was appointed the Leeds United head coach in the summer of 2018.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has jokingly said that he used to be scared of head coach Marcelo Bielsa, as quoted in The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Bielsa - who inspired Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola not to give exclusive interviews to individual media outlets, as reported by The Daily Mail - was appointed the Leeds head coach in the summer of 2018 and made the Whites a force to be reckoned with.

The West Yorkshire outfit - who are planning to move away from their Thorp Arch training centre in the long run, according to The Yorkshire Post - finished third in the Championship table last season and are at the top of the league standings at the moment.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Phillips has jokingly said that he used to be scared of Bielsa initially.

The Yorkshire Evening Post quotes Phillips as saying: "I don't find him scary - not anymore! Last year I did, a little bit.

"He's kind of like, not like a Grandad - when he laughs and when he is smiling it makes everyone happy."

Stats

Phillips has scored one goal and provided two assists in 31 Championship appearances for Leeds so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman scored one goal and provided three assists in 44 league games for Bielsa's side, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the 24-year-old midfielder made 36 starts and five substitute appearances in the Championship for the West Yorkshire club, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.