Leeds player says he was 'confused and disappointed' by Bielsa decision

Kalvin Phillips has played as a defensive midfielder for Leeds United ever since Marcelo Bielsa arrived.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has told May’s edition of Four Four Two that he was initially ‘confused and disappointed’ when Marcelo Bielsa wanted to make him such a defensive midfielder.

Phillips originally broke into Leeds’ team as a box-to-box player, and he showed a decent scoring touch.

Phillips had enjoyed the best scoring season of his career just before Bielsa arrived two years ago.

But the Argentine quickly decided to convert him into a defensive shield, who could dictate the pace of Leeds’ attacks.

 

Since the positional change Phillips has gone on to thrive, with the 24-year-old now recognised as one of the very best players outside of the Premier League.

And Phillips suggested that he just had to trust Bielsa at first, as he wasn’t particularly keen on the idea when the Whites boss first arrived.

"I was surprised at first. The season before he arrived, I’d scored seven goals, so I was a bit confused and disappointed when he spoke to me," Phillips said.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

"I could hardly say no, though, could I? Especially given his track record of improving players.

“He saw something in me and offered to teach me how to play a different role.

“I’ve adapted well, although he’s never completely satisfied! He’s always saying I can improve.

“That can be frustrating when you think you’ve played well but those are the standards he sets.”

Bielsa has certainly earned the trust of every Leeds player since his arrival, with the Whites boss helping so many of them to improve.

Phillips has benefitted from working with Bielsa more than most, and it seems only a matter of time before he is playing top level football - whether Leeds earn promotion this season or not.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

