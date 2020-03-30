'Keita 2.0', 'Waste of money': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp wants £81m signing

Liverpool have yet again been linked with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Liverpool's links to Ousmane Dembele go back a long way, and they've started up once again ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dembele was a star at Rennes, and he admitted to FourFourTwo that he actually met with Jurgen Klopp in Paris to discuss a move to Liverpool, but had already decided that he wanted to join Borussia Dortmund.

Just one superb season with Dortmund saw Barcelona splash a huge £135.5million to sign him in 2017, believing they had landed the star winger to replace Neymar.

However, Dembele has been a disappointment in Catalunya, as he's managed just nine appearances this season, with a staggering 11 injuries nullifying his impact at the Camp Nou.

His record of 19 goals and 17 assists in 74 games is far from dreadful, averaging around a goal contribution a game, but he just hasn't lived up to his billing.

Now, SPORT claim that Barcelona may consider offloading Dembele this summer, with Klopp 'in love' with the Frenchman, telling Liverpool to offer €90million (£81million) for him.

Dembele would make sense for Liverpool given that they need another attacker this summer, but spending so much on an injury-prone player sounds unlike Klopp and very unlike Michael Edwards.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react, suggesting that Dembele will be another Naby Keita in terms of his number of injuries, believing that spending so much on Dembele would be a 'waste of money'.

Others would rather have Barcelona teammate Philippe Coutinho back at Anfield, with the general consensus that Klopp should avoid Dembele this summer.

Not with his injury record, makes Keita look like a super fit athlete. 80m laughable. https://t.co/CpF5nXUdja — Jurgen's SIXy Football (@AshiqueNasar) March 29, 2020

Would rather have Coutinho back, Dembele is injury prone https://t.co/DxBWLuGOkn — Kagiso (@MoahiKg) March 29, 2020

Hell no ..he's an injury prone player https://t.co/c4NJe0jQdE — Loverpoolynwa (@loverpoolynwa) March 29, 2020

Very talented.



But his injury record is really poor https://t.co/fZlntmr0fR — SANVEER (@SANV007) March 29, 2020

Will be Naby Keita 2.0 — stricky (@strickyfootball) March 29, 2020

Don't we have enough injury prone players already ? — (@LFC_Karan) March 29, 2020

Waste of money, injury history and attitude a nightmare. — Chimezie Okeke (@okekemezie1) March 29, 2020

Very talented player but that’s a lot of money for someone that injury prone — George Goldie (@GeorgeGoldie2) March 29, 2020

No chance of anyone paying more than £50m for him. Has had a bit of a disaster since he went there. — Simon Williams (@SimonWilliams81) March 29, 2020