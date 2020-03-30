Quick links

'Keita 2.0', 'Waste of money': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp wants £81m signing

Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool have yet again been linked with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

11 Ousmane Dembele from France of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at Camp Nou on February 02, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Liverpool's links to Ousmane Dembele go back a long way, and they've started up once again ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dembele was a star at Rennes, and he admitted to FourFourTwo that he actually met with Jurgen Klopp in Paris to discuss a move to Liverpool, but had already decided that he wanted to join Borussia Dortmund.

Just one superb season with Dortmund saw Barcelona splash a huge £135.5million to sign him in 2017, believing they had landed the star winger to replace Neymar.

 

However, Dembele has been a disappointment in Catalunya, as he's managed just nine appearances this season, with a staggering 11 injuries nullifying his impact at the Camp Nou.

His record of 19 goals and 17 assists in 74 games is far from dreadful, averaging around a goal contribution a game, but he just hasn't lived up to his billing.

Now, SPORT claim that Barcelona may consider offloading Dembele this summer, with Klopp 'in love' with the Frenchman, telling Liverpool to offer €90million (£81million) for him.

Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Camp Nou on November 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Dembele would make sense for Liverpool given that they need another attacker this summer, but spending so much on an injury-prone player sounds unlike Klopp and very unlike Michael Edwards.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react, suggesting that Dembele will be another Naby Keita in terms of his number of injuries, believing that spending so much on Dembele would be a 'waste of money'.

Others would rather have Barcelona teammate Philippe Coutinho back at Anfield, with the general consensus that Klopp should avoid Dembele this summer.

Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

