ITV: How many episodes are in Belgravia? Julian Fellowes' latest series keeps fans guessing

ITV's Belgravia is proving to be a hit with period drama fans but how many episodes are in the series?

It's fairly safe to say that we in the UK love a good period drama.

On top of that, it's quite often Julian Fellowes whose period dramas we all sit down to watch.

The politician and acclaimed author has been responsible for a host of films, series and novels over the years with his most famed work including Downton Abbey and the Oscar-winning Gosford Park.

And now, his most recent work, Belgravia, is currently airing on ITV.

The series is now several episodes through and naturally, fans are turning their attention to the number of episodes left remaining and potential prospects for a second series.

Belgravia on ITV

Belgravia, which is the latest screen adaptation from Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes, arrived on March 15th.

The series follows the Trenchards, a family of social climbers who quickly grow in the series to become affluent members of society, living in the well-renowned area of London, Belgravia.

However, a secret from their past threatens to undo their good work and causes no small amount of tension between Mr and Mrs Trenchard.

How many episodes are in Belgravia?

In total, Belgravia is made up of six episodes.

The first of these episodes arrived on Sunday, March 15th and the series is expected to run on until April 19th.

Prospects for series 2

Naturally, as the end of the series draws ever-closer, fans will no doubt start to wonder if Belgravia has a future beyond series 1.

Unfortunately, that doesn't look all that likely at the time of writing.

That's because Belgravia is based on a single novel from writer Julian Fellowes and once series 1 is over, there is no more source material.

To make matters worse for fans, Fellowes is quoted in Hello! as saying: "For me, this is a completed story," before continuing "We'll have to see if anyone wants anymore."

In the meantime, Belgravia continues at 9pm on Sunday evenings on ITV until the final episode arrives on April 19th.