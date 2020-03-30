Instagram: How to do the Question Filter - and seven best questions it asks!

A new craze is sweeping Instagram but how do you get to the Question Filter?

As the UK enters its second week of lockdown and Boris Johnson has threatened further, stricter measures, more and more people are looking to their phones to keep themselves occupied.

Many of us probably already spent too much time looking at our screens and that's not going to change given that many people are staying inside for the majority of the day.

One consequence of that is that it has helped spread more and more viral trends around social media, more quickly than usual.

Many are using a new Instagram Question Filter, but what is it and how do you do it? We've got all you need to know, including some of the best question it asks.

ALSO ON INSTAGRAM: How to do the GIF challenge on Insta





What is the Instagram Question Filter?

We've all already seen the feature where you can get your followers to ask you a question on Instagram, but this is different.

The Question Filter races through a host of random questions about yourself while you're filming a selfie video.

Whichever one it stops on is for you to answer and of course you can film your reaction too.

They're good icebreakers and a good way for people to get to know you a bit better on Instagram - as well as a way to pass the time in lockdown.





How to do the Instagram Question Filter - explained



The easiest way to get the Instagram Question filter is to go on the creator's profile.

That's @hughesp1 - and the account has over 70,000 followers, with links to other filters, not just the quiz one.

The link to the Question Filter is in one of his story highlights, just keep scrolling across until you find it.

When you do, swipe up and you can use the filter yourself! You can also get a friend to send the filter to you, which makes it even easier.

DISNEY FAN?: How to do the Disney movie challenge

Which questions does the Instagram question filter ask?

There are loads of questions on the filter - so you won't run out.

Some of the more serious ones include 'what's something you're proud of?' and 'what minor thing makes you feel uncomfortable?' - and it might be a good time to focus on good things we've done in the past during these uncertain times.

'What makes you feel guilty?' is another poser on there, and as long as you're not flouting the social distancing rules, you might well get some forgiveness for whatever it is on social media.

There are also more light-hearted ones to get your teeth into, including 'Who's your celebrity crush?' and you may choose to add a GIF or extra image of the person onto your reply.

You can answer the question 'are you a morning person?' for your followers, as well as others including; 'what is your dream job?' and 'are you a dog person?'

There's also one about holding grudges too - and it might be a good time to let bygones be bygones now you know where to find the filter and how to use it!