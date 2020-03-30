'I'm depressed already': Some fans react to reports their player would welcome Leeds move

Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala is again being linked with a move to Leeds United.

Middlesbrough fans are reacting to fresh reports linking one of their players with a move to Leeds United.

According to The Star, Leeds want to bring Daniel Ayala to Elland Road at the end of his contract this summer.

The newspaper claims Ayala will leave Middlesbrough regardless of which division the club finds itself in next season, and would welcome the chance to work with the Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The 29-year-old centre-back is one of Middlesbrough's longest-serving players, having moved to the Riverside from Norwich City in 2014, but hasn't played since New Year's Day owing to a combination of injury and the ongoing global health crisis.

And Boro fans appear to be split on Ayala's future.

This is what they are saying on Twitter...

Im already depressed enough as it is don’t need this Cheers — Jack McAvoy (@Jackmcavoy9) March 29, 2020

Ayala and howson — MN1234765 (@nobbs33) March 27, 2020

Said it before and it’s easily said again. He’s a good fit for Leeds. — ChilliRed (@ChilliRed) March 29, 2020

Assuming Leeds get promoted I cant see them wanting Ayala. Him and Friend were both found out in the Premier League when we were there. Cant see Ayala being up to top flight standard now — Kevin (@Kevinho_2) March 29, 2020

Leeds wont be in the premier league might aswell save their money — Brett Taylor (@plastered41) March 29, 2020

Well he will be available 50% a season for them too — Iain Willis (@djiainwillis) March 29, 2020

Leeds could lose two of their own central defenders, Ben White and Gaetano Berardi, when their deals expire at the same time as Ayala's.

It remains to be seen which division the Whites, who led the Championship when the league was suspended, will compete in next season.