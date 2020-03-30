Quick links

Middlesbrough

Leeds United

Championship

'I'm depressed already': Some fans react to reports their player would welcome Leeds move

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala is again being linked with a move to Leeds United.

Despair for Middlesbrough fans after defeat in the Sky Bet Championship Playoff Final between Middlesbrough and Norwich City at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2015 in London, England.

Middlesbrough fans are reacting to fresh reports linking one of their players with a move to Leeds United.

According to The Star, Leeds want to bring Daniel Ayala to Elland Road at the end of his contract this summer.

 

The newspaper claims Ayala will leave Middlesbrough regardless of which division the club finds itself in next season, and would welcome the chance to work with the Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The 29-year-old centre-back is one of Middlesbrough's longest-serving players, having moved to the Riverside from Norwich City in 2014, but hasn't played since New Year's Day owing to a combination of injury and the ongoing global health crisis.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough at John Smith's Stadium on October 23, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

And Boro fans appear to be split on Ayala's future.

This is what they are saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds could lose two of their own central defenders, Ben White and Gaetano Berardi, when their deals expire at the same time as Ayala's.

It remains to be seen which division the Whites, who led the Championship when the league was suspended, will compete in next season.

