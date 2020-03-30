Quick links

‘I'm an ambitious player’: £150m+ ace’s response when asked about Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Harry Kane has been at Tottenham Hotspur his entire professional club football career so far.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suggested in an Instagram Live Video with Jamie Redknapp that he could leave the club.

Kane has been on the books of Tottenham his entire professional club football career so far and has established himself as a key figure in the team.

The England international is a world-class player and is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.

However, the 26-year-old - who is valued at over £150 million by Tottenham, according to The Telegraph - has said that he is an ambitious player and will not stay at Spurs if he does not feel that he can progress.

 

Kane told former Tottenham midfielder Redknapp in an Instagram Live video when asked about his future, as transcribed by Sky Sports: "It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs.

"But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players.

"It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever - but it's not a no either."

Bombshell for Tottenham Hotspur fans

Kane is the only recognised senior striker at Tottenham at the moment and is hugely popular among the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful.

One suspects that Spurs fans will be stunned to hear that the Englishman is open to leaving the North London outfit.

However, if Tottenham invest in the squad and head coach Jose Mourinho is able to make the team challengers for the Premier League title, then there is no reason why Kane would not stay at the club in the long run.

