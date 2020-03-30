'I go to Arsenal', 'You cannot leave': Ex-PL man has a message for Arteta player

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's contract at Arsenal expires during the summer of 2021.

Ex-Premier League player, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has joked on his personal Instagram account that he should sign for Arsenal, as he told Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang that he 'cannot leave' the club.

Aubameyang's contract at Arsenal is due to expire at the end of next season and what happens in regards to his future is pretty much up in the air.

Given Arsenal's current situation of potentially losing out on European football next term, it could signal the end of the Gabon international's time at the Emirates Stadium.

Nonetheless, during an Instagram Live chat, Boateng told Aubameyang that Arsenal fans were telling him to sign a new deal, as he asked him how long he has left on his current deal.

Aubameyang responded: “I have one year”. Boateng then replied: “Ooooh. Ok, no I cannot ask you. Are you going to stay at Arsenal? That's a stupid question. He is going to come to Besiktas.

Both started laughing and Boateng added: “Let's make a swap. I go to Arsenal and you come to Besiktas.

Aubameyang chuckled and said: “Let's swap." Boateng then praised the hitman: “You do what you do. You do it unbelievable. You are scoring goals like crazy where you go, so you don't need to worry. I think you are a great captain. I think the captain should sign a new contract at Arsenal. You cannot leave.”

Aubameyang moved to North London during the January transfer window of 2018 when Arsenal paid Dortmund £56 million for his services [BBC Sport].

It could be argued that since his move from Germany's top-flight to England's top-flight, he has perhaps been the best marksman in the Premier League.

He was joint top-scorer last season, along with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, and was hunting down the current leader, Jamie Vardy, during this campaign prior to the global health pandemic putting a stop to football.