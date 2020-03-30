How to watch the Belarus Premier League in the UK: Football fans can live stream the last league standing

The 2020 sporting calendar has been decimated in recent weeks but not in Belarus.

It's safe to say that the world has been turned on its head by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Sporting events and fixtures across the world have been postponed or cancelled while non-essential shops, theatres, cinemas and more have been closed.

However, for football fans in Belarus, life is going on as normal as the 2020 league season has started without issue.

And, as one of, if not the only professional league in the world still to be playing, there's been plenty of attention from football fans worldwide.

MORE SPORT: Sky Sports customers can pause their subscriptions

The Belarusian Premier League is still playing!

Despite the global outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which has seen almost all of 2020's sporting events cancelled or postponed, life in Belarus for football fans has carried on as normal.

The country has 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko - who has been in power since 1994, has downplayed the need for social distancing measures and continues to play ice hockey himself.

As one of the last remaining sporting competitions, football fans worldwide have been trying to tune in with TV deals with Russia, Israel and India all coming in recent days to broadcast fixtures.

How to watch the Belarusian Premier League in the UK

Yes, but fans won't find matches on the major sporting channels such as Sky or BT.

Instead, fans can tune in to the Belarusian Premier League on the Bet365 website which is live streaming fixtures weekly.

However, fans wanting to tune in will have to create an account on the betting site.

On top of that, the account will need to be funded and you will have to have made a bet in the 24 hours prior to the match to unlock the live streaming section of the site.

The next round of matches

The next round of matches heading our way from the Belarusian Premier League is matchday 3 and the upcoming fixtures are as follows:

Friday, April 3rd

Belshina (15th) v (16th) Gorodeya | 15:00

Dinamo Minsk (13th) v (4th) Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino | 17:00

Saturday, April 4th

Shakhtyor (8th) v (7th) Neman | 13:30

BATE Borisov (14th) v (9th) Ruh Brest | 15:30

Dinamo Brest (5th) v Slavia-Mozyr (10th) | 17:30

Sunday, April 5th

Energetik-BGU (2nd) v FC Minsk (1st) | 12:00

Vitebsk (11th) v Smolevichi-STI (12th) | 14:00

Isloch (3rd) v Slutsk (6th) | 16:00

Kick-off times are in GMT - The time in Belarus is two hours later