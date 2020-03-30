What does 'around' mean on Houseparty? Actual meaning quickly explained!

Lots of people are asking what the 'around' status means on Houseparty and here you'll find a quick explanation.

Thanks to the social distancing rules enforced on us all, millions of people have resorted to apps such as Houseparty to stay sane during quarantine. The app has been around since 2016, but a lot of people are now discovering it for the very first time. And this has naturally resulted in plenty of queries about its features and functions such as what the status 'around' means.

There are plenty of apps you can use to help ease the struggles that come with not being able to leave your house and be within two-meters of others. These apps to help you survive social distancing include the likes of Marco Polo, Netflix Party, and Bunch.

However, if you've opted for Houseparty and are struggling to understand what the status 'around' means, below you'll discover its meaning.

What is the meaning of the 'around' status for Houseparty?

There's an 'around' status for Houseparty which means that your friend has the app running in the background.

Your added friend with the 'around' status is on their phone or PC, but they're currently not using the Houseparty app.

This means that you can't start a video chat with them, but you can send a wave to let them know you wish to get in contact.

Around vs. Online for Houseparty

There is a difference between the statuses of 'around' and 'online' for the Houseparty app.

'Around' means that your friend is on their PC or phone with the app running in the background, meanwhile 'online' suggests that they're currently using the app and are available to video chat.

This is all you really need to know about the differences between the two statuses.