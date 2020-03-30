Home quarantine Emoji Movie Quiz: How to take part and play!

The quiz is circulating during UK lockdown and has people clueless...

As the UK enters its second week of lockdown, we are still searching for the best different ways to best keep ourselves entertained without going outdoors.

People are turning to jigsaws and board games and a good old quiz can also help to pass the time.

That might be a quiz show on TV - and there's usually one on some channel at any given point in the day - and there have also been virtual pub quizzes online too.

Modern technology has helped people play games with each other on HouseParty and emojis are also playing their part in bringing quizzes bang up to date.

But what is the emoji movie quiz which has people scratching their heads up and down the country?

Once you've done that, there's more...

How to take part in the Emoji Movie Quiz

The Emoji Movie Quiz has people up and down the country scratching their heads.

It has gone viral during lockdown, with people trying to guess the movies which the various emojis give clues for.

It's a tricky one and if you follow the link here - you can have a go at it too.

Get your family involved - either competing against them or trying to join together to solve it.

It's one for all you movie buffs out there, but if that's not your thing, there's another quiz which may well be more up your street...

There's an Emoji TV Quiz too

If you struggled with that movie one - or perhaps steamed through it, there's good news.

Follow the link here to get to a TV quiz which works on exactly the same premise.

Use the emoji clues to find the names of the series - the first one's Doctor Who!

We need ways to keep ourselves entertained during quarantine and this is a good one which gets you thinking.