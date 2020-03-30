'He's texting the players': Tottenham man comments on Mourinho & shares positive news

Harry Kane hasn't played for Tottenham Hotspur since January.

Harry Kane has told Jamie Redknapp on Instagram Live that Jose Mourinho is keeping up-to-date with the Tottenham players during this lockdown period by 'texting' them.

The Spurs hitman also shared some positive news by stating that whenever football can resume, he 'should be ready' to integrate with the first-team squad after being out of action since January.

It's pretty uncertain as to when football can resume, but when it does, Spurs will have the likes of Kane and perhaps Heung-Min Son back on the field of play.

Nonetheless, speaking to Redknapp during a chat on his personal Instagram account, Kane was asked about his current injury status.

"So far things are going great [in terms of rehab]," Kane told Redknapp on Instagram. "I was doing my rehab well at Spurs up until last week. And I am just continuing that here [at home].

"I am at a stage where I am nearly back at full training, so for me whenever we go back, whether it's a few weeks or months, I should be ready to integrate with the group and then see how I feel. There is no rush. There's no panic. I am in a good place. I am in a good space.

On speaking with Mourinho and whether he's hands-on with the players: "Yes, he's keeping up-to-date. He's texting the players and staff. We have all been given individual programmes that we need to work on, and hopefully, all the lads are sticking to those."

Prior to the global health pandemic putting football to a standstill, Spurs were heading towards a potentially disastrous end to the season.

They had already been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League, as finishing in a European spot was there only hope left, but that was fading away too.

But if football can resume then having the likes of Kane and Son back into the starting XI would lift the team from the bad form they were suffering prior to the recent postponements.