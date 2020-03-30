'He's gone': Some worried Arsenal fans think they've seen sign their player's off

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has just a year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans are concerned that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be leaving, after his reaction on Instagram when asked about his future.

Aubameyang has just a year left on his contract at Arsenal, and it seems that interest is mounting in the rapid forward.

Aubameyang was actually asked about his future on Instagram by Kevin Prince Boateng, with the Ghanian international urging him to pen a new contract with the Gunners.

But Aubameyang did not seem to take the discussions very seriously, and replied ‘sure, sure’ in a joking manner, when told to commit his future at the Emirates Stadium.

And Arsenal fans are concerned by the response of their star striker.

worrying reaction — emanuel (@draperscig) March 28, 2020

His reaction doesn't exactly fill you with confidence — ParkseyGooner1986 (@Parksey10) March 28, 2020

He’s gone — Adam Brooks (@Adambrooks2109) March 28, 2020

His first reaction ...

I don’t feel very positive about the possibility of him signing a new contract tbh. But I hope I’m wrong. — Foxey (@foxseabirds) March 28, 2020

He's going isnt he — Winston (@manlikewinnie) March 28, 2020

If Aubameyang does leave Arsenal it would be a major blow to Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Arteta has already gone on record to suggest that he wants to keep Aubameyang at Arsenal next term, but it could be impossible.

Arsenal won’t want to lose Aubameyang on a free transfer, and this summer could be the last chance they have to bring in significant funds for the striker, if he doesn’t pen a new deal.