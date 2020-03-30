'Here Kitty Kitty' by Tiger King: These reactions are hilarious - memes, remixes and covers!

Can't get 'Here Kitty Kitty' by Tiger King out of your head? You're not alone.

Are you obsessed yet?

We bet you are! In recent years, audiences have become increasingly interested in diving into the enlightening world of documentaries.

We flock to non-fiction filmmaking to learn, to lose ourselves in fact, but above all, we tune in for entertainment. Arguably, no documentary to release in 2020 has been so thoroughly addictive as Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Since the seven-part series directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin arrived on Netflix, many have exclaimed that it's unlike anything they've ever seen before.

It really is wild, but nothing is quite so wild as the man at the centre of it all: Joe Exotic. The Tiger King himself, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is one of the most talked-about people on social media right now, and you'd be hard-pressed to scroll through Facebook without seeing a handful of memes he's inspired.

The 57-year-old larger-than-life American has lived a fascinating life, as the documentary so thrillingly captures. However, even once you've finished binging this bizarre story, the music remains...

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

'Here Kitty Kitty' by Tiger King

Move over Billy Ray Cyrus, the country song of choice is soon set to be 'Here Kitty Kitty'.

Although we mostly navigated his life as a former zoo operator in the documentary, we see flashes of his country music career under the name of The Tiger King, from which the series borrows its title.

You can find him and the song over on Spotify, as it was uploaded on Sunday, March 29th 2020. Just search Joe Exotic.

In episode 4 he describes his music as an "escape from reality", but in episode 3 we see that it's also a way for him to comment on his perspective of reality, perfectly illustrated by 'Here Kitty Kitty'.

The music video shows a Carole Baskin lookalike feeding flesh - the mannequin head is a surreal touch - to tigers, while the lyrics make clear Joe's belief that Carole killed her husband.

Essentially, what you have here is the most peculiar diss track you can ever expect to hear. Check out the video below:

SPORTS STAR: Fans are obsessed with All American's Darnell

Twitter reactions to 'Here Kitty Kitty'

Since hearing it, audiences haven't been able to get the tune out of their heads.

Considering the entire project has influenced so many memes, it's hardly surprising that the King's song has inspired plenty too.

Check out a mix of Twitter reactions:

SET THE TABLE... Pearl Mackie drops in on Friday Night Dinner

Remixed Here Kitty Kitty by the #TigerKing himself Joe Exotic pic.twitter.com/r3QcnLNfEH — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) March 29, 2020

How did “Here kitty, kitty” not win a Grammy and/or MTV VMA?!?!? #TigerKing — Florida Stanley (@FSUEsquire) March 29, 2020

me and the homies when Here Kitty Kitty plays in the club when we're not under lockdown anymore #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/OQ2Sux2S3G — Carly @ Nuvema Island New Horizons! (@PuckingRockets) March 28, 2020

All Time Diss Tracks:



5: Who Shot Ya - BIG

4: Either - Nas

3: Hit Em Up - Tupac

2: No Vasaline - Ice Cube

1: Here Kitty Kitty - Joe Exotic #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/buHKNEQ9U0 — patkraft (@patkraft) March 23, 2020

Musicians are covering it!

It was only a matter of time...

Musicians have already started offering their take on the track, uploading cover versions on YouTube:

We're sure plenty more tributes and beyond will come in as more head over to Netflix to check out this acclaimed account of a zoo like no other.

SEE ALSO: Wilko address customer concern in recent statement

Once the lockdown is over, we expect to see mullets and eyebrow piercings out in full-force!

In other news, audiences think this show predicted the coronavirus!