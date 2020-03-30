Quick links

'Here comes the tears': Some Liverpool fans react as Premier League reportedly hatch plan

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The corner flag at Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on January 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans generally appear behind the idea of playing the rest of the Premier League behind closed-doors, in a plan which the Independent have revealed.

The newspaper claims that the Premier League are discussing the possibility of having a World Cup style set-up, where teams are kept in hotels and the remaining games from this season all get played over June and July.

 

That would obviously benefit Liverpool, who are so close to winning their first ever Premier League title.

And most Reds fans appear to believe that the idea is a good one, as they hope to get the title mathematically wrapped up.

With the Premier League facing unprecedented circumstances, there are some concerns that the campaign could be called null and void.

That would be cruel on Liverpool, who are so close to lifting their first Premier League title.

Liverpool are just two wins away from mathematically winning the league, and if play does resume again, it should be just a matter of time before Jurgen Klopp’s side get over the line.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

