'Here comes the tears': Some Liverpool fans react as Premier League reportedly hatch plan

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool fans generally appear behind the idea of playing the rest of the Premier League behind closed-doors, in a plan which the Independent have revealed.

The newspaper claims that the Premier League are discussing the possibility of having a World Cup style set-up, where teams are kept in hotels and the remaining games from this season all get played over June and July.

That would obviously benefit Liverpool, who are so close to winning their first ever Premier League title.

And most Reds fans appear to believe that the idea is a good one, as they hope to get the title mathematically wrapped up.

Here comes the tears — (@Alexlfc19_) March 29, 2020

If it gets us those 6 points they can play on the moon. — Jürgen Meister (@SS_LFC) March 29, 2020

Probably won't happen but good to freak out the anti liverpool brigade — db (@Pepeb72) March 29, 2020

Hopefully on terrestrial channels so everyone can watch. — YNWA (@VV01vaVV0nka) March 29, 2020

Oh please! — Enam Anfield (@ahmede1) March 30, 2020

With the Premier League facing unprecedented circumstances, there are some concerns that the campaign could be called null and void.

That would be cruel on Liverpool, who are so close to lifting their first Premier League title.

Liverpool are just two wins away from mathematically winning the league, and if play does resume again, it should be just a matter of time before Jurgen Klopp’s side get over the line.