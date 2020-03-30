Gary Lineker says 21-yr-old Liverpool academy product is best in world

Is Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold the world's best?

Gary Lineker has said on Twitter that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right-back in world football.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a huge player for the Reds since breaking into Jurgen Klopp's senior side a couple of years ago.

Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool to a sixth Champions League title last season and certainly should be lifting the Premier League soon, with Klopp's side boasting a 25-point lead at the summit.

The Melwood academy product has won plaudits for his playmaking skills despite effectively being a defender, and has set up exactly 30 goals across all competitions since the start of last season.

It's a ridiculous return and Lineker, responding to a Twitter account that claimed Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal was the world's best in that position, has said that it's the Liverpool star.

The frightening thing about Alexander-Arnold is that he's still only 21, seven years younger than Carvajal.

Over the coming years, the Liverpool gem is going to get so much better and there's just no ceiling on his development, especially working under a man-manager like Klopp.